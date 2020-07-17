Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
224 E. Forhan St.
224 E. Forhan St.
224 East Forhan Street
·
Location
224 East Forhan Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Coolidge Triangle
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Nice Street! - Spacious 2 bedroom home on nice street with upgrades!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 E. Forhan St. have any available units?
224 E. Forhan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 224 E. Forhan St. currently offering any rent specials?
224 E. Forhan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 E. Forhan St. pet-friendly?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 224 E. Forhan St. offer parking?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. does not offer parking.
Does 224 E. Forhan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 E. Forhan St. have a pool?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. does not have a pool.
Does 224 E. Forhan St. have accessible units?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 224 E. Forhan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 E. Forhan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 E. Forhan St. does not have units with air conditioning.
