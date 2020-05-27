2219 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ON PROPERTY - Classic 1929 Spanish Duplex in quiet & Wrigley historic neighborhood

1,150 SQ FT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH

Home features:

Central heat/air, refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lighting

fixtures, high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and fresh paint throughout.

Kitchen includes farm sink, granite counters, cabinetry &

stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave & dishwasher) & tile flooring.

Stackable washer/dryer inside unit

Downstairs unit

Walkable neighborhood & easy access to 710/405 freeways

Street parking.



Tenant pays gas and electricity, owner pays water and landscaping.

So sorry no pets.



**Renter's Insurance is required.**



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**