2219 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ON PROPERTY - Classic 1929 Spanish Duplex in quiet & Wrigley historic neighborhood
1,150 SQ FT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH
Home features:
Central heat/air, refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lighting
fixtures, high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and fresh paint throughout.
Kitchen includes farm sink, granite counters, cabinetry &
stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave & dishwasher) & tile flooring.
Stackable washer/dryer inside unit
Downstairs unit
Walkable neighborhood & easy access to 710/405 freeways
Street parking.
Tenant pays gas and electricity, owner pays water and landscaping.
So sorry no pets.
**Renter's Insurance is required.**
**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**