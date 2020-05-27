All apartments in Long Beach
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue

2219 Eucalyptus Avenue · (562) 446-4723
Location

2219 Eucalyptus Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ON PROPERTY - Classic 1929 Spanish Duplex in quiet & Wrigley historic neighborhood
1,150 SQ FT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH
Home features:
Central heat/air, refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lighting
fixtures, high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and fresh paint throughout.
Kitchen includes farm sink, granite counters, cabinetry &
stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave & dishwasher) & tile flooring.
Stackable washer/dryer inside unit
Downstairs unit
Walkable neighborhood & easy access to 710/405 freeways
Street parking.

Tenant pays gas and electricity, owner pays water and landscaping.
So sorry no pets.

**Renter's Insurance is required.**

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Eucalyptus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
No, 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Eucalyptus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
