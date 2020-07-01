All apartments in Long Beach
2209 East 6th Street

2209 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2209 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom townhouse located in the city of Long Beach inside a gated building. This spacious unit has a gas stove, dishwasher, new quartz counter-tops, new kitchen cabinets, and new vinyl click flooring in the kitchen with an ample dining area. Entering the unit you will have stairs leading to the living room that has balcony and blinds with window screens. Also a nice fireplace with two-tone accent paint throughout the home. For your convenience there is washer/dryer hookups with a attached 2 car garage.

To Qualify:
• Credit score must be no less than 550
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,649, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 East 6th Street have any available units?
2209 East 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 East 6th Street have?
Some of 2209 East 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2209 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2209 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2209 East 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2209 East 6th Street offers parking.
Does 2209 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 2209 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2209 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 2209 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

