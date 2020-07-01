2209 East 6th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom townhouse located in the city of Long Beach inside a gated building. This spacious unit has a gas stove, dishwasher, new quartz counter-tops, new kitchen cabinets, and new vinyl click flooring in the kitchen with an ample dining area. Entering the unit you will have stairs leading to the living room that has balcony and blinds with window screens. Also a nice fireplace with two-tone accent paint throughout the home. For your convenience there is washer/dryer hookups with a attached 2 car garage.



To Qualify:

• Credit score must be no less than 550

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,649, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.