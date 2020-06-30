Rent Calculator
220 Miramar Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:55 AM
220 Miramar Ave
220 Miramar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
220 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
courtyard
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
.
.
Amenities: Laundry room, Blinds, Private Courtyard, Carpet Floors.
Appliances: Stove.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/5834/
IT490228 - IT49MC5834
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Miramar Ave have any available units?
220 Miramar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 220 Miramar Ave have?
Some of 220 Miramar Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 Miramar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
220 Miramar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Miramar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 220 Miramar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 220 Miramar Ave offer parking?
No, 220 Miramar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 220 Miramar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Miramar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Miramar Ave have a pool?
No, 220 Miramar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 220 Miramar Ave have accessible units?
No, 220 Miramar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Miramar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Miramar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
