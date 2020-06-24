Rent Calculator
207 Santa Ana Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM
207 Santa Ana Avenue
207 Santa Ana Avenue
·
Location
207 Santa Ana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to 207 Santa Ana Avenue. Classic 1927 Spanish beach cottage with the luxuries of today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
207 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 207 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 Santa Ana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Santa Ana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
