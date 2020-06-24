All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 207 Santa Ana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
207 Santa Ana Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

207 Santa Ana Avenue

207 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

207 Santa Ana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to 207 Santa Ana Avenue. Classic 1927 Spanish beach cottage with the luxuries of today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
207 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 207 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 Santa Ana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Santa Ana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine