Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
207 East Broadway - 402
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

207 East Broadway - 402

207 East Broadway · No Longer Available
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

207 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
"STAY AT HOME" DISCOUNT - $2,445 ....Welcome to the Historic Insurance Exchange Building, and this New-York-style loft sitting in the heart of Long Beach's Entertainment District. You've always wanted this for yourself...to walk in to an open expansive space with high vaulted ceilings, exposed industrial construction, floor-to-ceiling windows framing West facing panoramic views...Now's your chance...CHIC. This home has been elegantly appointed with Blond Hardwood-Floors, built-in storage cabinets and a Huge walk-in Closet. This Cosmopolitan lifestyle can be yours to enjoy and entertain others from your professional kitchen with granite counters, tons of cabinets, a quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and a professional 6-burner gas stove/oven. There are 1-1/2 bathrooms, with the main bathroom offering 2 sinks, a 2-person shower, and a deep jetted bath tub. And YES, this home offers inside Laundry. To round out the amenities, this home offers Central AC and heat, secured parking with 1 space in gated parking lot, a video intercom system, and FIOS high speed internet available in the building. Located just one block from Pine Ave. restaurants & clubs, and near The Aquarium of the Pacific, & the beach. The first floor has a very popular ale house/restaurant "The Congregation Ale Chapter"..... In the heart of all the Downtown excitement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 East Broadway - 402 have any available units?
207 East Broadway - 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 East Broadway - 402 have?
Some of 207 East Broadway - 402's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 East Broadway - 402 currently offering any rent specials?
207 East Broadway - 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 East Broadway - 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 East Broadway - 402 is pet friendly.
Does 207 East Broadway - 402 offer parking?
Yes, 207 East Broadway - 402 offers parking.
Does 207 East Broadway - 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 East Broadway - 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 East Broadway - 402 have a pool?
No, 207 East Broadway - 402 does not have a pool.
Does 207 East Broadway - 402 have accessible units?
No, 207 East Broadway - 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 East Broadway - 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 East Broadway - 402 does not have units with dishwashers.

