207 East Broadway - 402

"STAY AT HOME" DISCOUNT - $2,445 ....Welcome to the Historic Insurance Exchange Building, and this New-York-style loft sitting in the heart of Long Beach's Entertainment District. You've always wanted this for yourself...to walk in to an open expansive space with high vaulted ceilings, exposed industrial construction, floor-to-ceiling windows framing West facing panoramic views...Now's your chance...CHIC. This home has been elegantly appointed with Blond Hardwood-Floors, built-in storage cabinets and a Huge walk-in Closet. This Cosmopolitan lifestyle can be yours to enjoy and entertain others from your professional kitchen with granite counters, tons of cabinets, a quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and a professional 6-burner gas stove/oven. There are 1-1/2 bathrooms, with the main bathroom offering 2 sinks, a 2-person shower, and a deep jetted bath tub. And YES, this home offers inside Laundry. To round out the amenities, this home offers Central AC and heat, secured parking with 1 space in gated parking lot, a video intercom system, and FIOS high speed internet available in the building. Located just one block from Pine Ave. restaurants & clubs, and near The Aquarium of the Pacific, & the beach. The first floor has a very popular ale house/restaurant "The Congregation Ale Chapter"..... In the heart of all the Downtown excitement!