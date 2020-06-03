Amenities

Over Garage Studio - Located in Bluff Park, this super sweet over the garage studio apartment is just charming. With Approx 250 square feet of living space this upper level detached unit has no common walls. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The compact kitchen comes with gas range, refrigerator and microwave (left for convenience only). A small portable A/C unit is provided w/o warranty. This is a very light, bright, and airy unit only two blocks to the beach. Onsite laundry is available. Street parking only. Sorry no pets allowed.

Located at 206 Temple Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.

No Pets Allowed



