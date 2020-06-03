All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

206 Temple Ave

206 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Over Garage Studio - Located in Bluff Park, this super sweet over the garage studio apartment is just charming. With Approx 250 square feet of living space this upper level detached unit has no common walls. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The compact kitchen comes with gas range, refrigerator and microwave (left for convenience only). A small portable A/C unit is provided w/o warranty. This is a very light, bright, and airy unit only two blocks to the beach. Onsite laundry is available. Street parking only. Sorry no pets allowed.
Located at 206 Temple Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Temple Ave have any available units?
206 Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Temple Ave have?
Some of 206 Temple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
206 Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 206 Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 206 Temple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 206 Temple Ave offers parking.
Does 206 Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Temple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 206 Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 206 Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 206 Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Temple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
