2036 E. 3RD STREET #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS NICE CONDO LIKE APARTMENT - LOWER PRIVATE REAR UNIT OFF QUIET PLEASANT GARDEN AREA. CUSTOM DETAIL PAINT, PRISTINE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, CARPET IN HALL AND BEDROOMS. VINTAGE STYLE BATHROOMS WITH TILE SINKS AND COUNTERS, LOTS OF SHADED WINDOWS WITH FAUX WOOD BLINDS. WALL TO WALL CLOSETS WITH ORGANIZERS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETRY AND DINNING AREA. CEILING FANS, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR AND SINGLE CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTE DIRECTLY OFF THE KITCHEN. JUST BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN, COMMUNITY SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. 1 YEAR LEASE, NON SMOKING, NO CO-SIGNERS, FICO 700 +.



SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED WITH A HIGHER DEPOSIT.



CONTACT (562) 439-2147 FOR QUESTIONS AND FUTURE SHOWING SCHEDULE.



(RLNE5227312)