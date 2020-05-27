2032 E Bermuda St. #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

$2200 LARGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN LONG BEACH - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in a gated Long Beach building. This condo has new tile, quartz countertops, and light laminate flooring. This unit is very spacious and is a corner unit with a balcony. The condo comes with a covered garage parking space. Walkable distance from 2nd street, 4th street and Broadway. This is Long Beach living at it's finest!



Please call us at (866) 525-3656 to schedule a viewing or email Jarrett@internationalcityPM.com directly!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5145634)