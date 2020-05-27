All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2032 E Bermuda St. #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2032 E Bermuda St. #107
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

2032 E Bermuda St. #107

2032 East Bermuda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2032 East Bermuda Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$2200 LARGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN LONG BEACH - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in a gated Long Beach building. This condo has new tile, quartz countertops, and light laminate flooring. This unit is very spacious and is a corner unit with a balcony. The condo comes with a covered garage parking space. Walkable distance from 2nd street, 4th street and Broadway. This is Long Beach living at it's finest!

Please call us at (866) 525-3656 to schedule a viewing or email Jarrett@internationalcityPM.com directly!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5145634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 have any available units?
2032 E Bermuda St. #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 have?
Some of 2032 E Bermuda St. #107's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
2032 E Bermuda St. #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 is pet friendly.
Does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 offer parking?
Yes, 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 offers parking.
Does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 have a pool?
No, 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 does not have a pool.
Does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 have accessible units?
No, 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 E Bermuda St. #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine