Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2021 E 3rd St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 4:23 AM

2021 E 3rd St

2021 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

2021 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5a9cf1065 ---- This beautiful recently remodeled unit is perfect for you!! The unit is located in a quiet gated community perfect for privacy. As you walk in the Kitchen comes with a stove and lots of cabinet space with beautiful quartz countertops. The 1/2 bathroom is located in the living room that makes it perfect for hosting!! The Spacious Living Room offers plenty of natural lighting that comes in from the sliding door that leads to the balcony. Both Bedrooms are located upstairs providing privacy. The Bedrooms are spacious and come with walk in closets. The recently renovated Bathrooms are located in each room and come with a full bathtub and are perfect for winding down for the day. This Property is located 6 blocks away for the beach!! and minutes away from Bixby park. Make this you home today!! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1984 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot Flooring:Tile, Carpet Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee:$0 Move-In Fee: $0 Move-Out Fee: $0 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Assigned Parking Spot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 E 3rd St have any available units?
2021 E 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 E 3rd St have?
Some of 2021 E 3rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 E 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2021 E 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 E 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 E 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2021 E 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2021 E 3rd St offers parking.
Does 2021 E 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 E 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 E 3rd St have a pool?
No, 2021 E 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2021 E 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2021 E 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 E 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 E 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

