2021 E 3rd St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5a9cf1065 ---- This beautiful recently remodeled unit is perfect for you!! The unit is located in a quiet gated community perfect for privacy. As you walk in the Kitchen comes with a stove and lots of cabinet space with beautiful quartz countertops. The 1/2 bathroom is located in the living room that makes it perfect for hosting!! The Spacious Living Room offers plenty of natural lighting that comes in from the sliding door that leads to the balcony. Both Bedrooms are located upstairs providing privacy. The Bedrooms are spacious and come with walk in closets. The recently renovated Bathrooms are located in each room and come with a full bathtub and are perfect for winding down for the day. This Property is located 6 blocks away for the beach!! and minutes away from Bixby park. Make this you home today!! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1984 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot Flooring:Tile, Carpet Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee:$0 Move-In Fee: $0 Move-Out Fee: $0 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Assigned Parking Spot