Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2020 W. 23rd St. #10
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2020 W. 23rd St. #10

2020 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 West 23rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90810
Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Westside Long Beach 2 Story Townhome - Cozy 2 story townhome near Hudson Park and located in the Long Beach School District. Close to 103, 710 and 405 freeway, short drive to family fun at the Pike, Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline. Great for a small family who wants to build up. New paint, new dining fans, hardwood floors and great lighting throughout. Spacious living spaces bedrooms and yard for the kids. The building is inside a quiet residential neighborhood full of single family homes. Great starter apartment in gated complex. 2 assigned parking spot and HOA managed exterior.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Rent $1,700.00
Security Deposit $1,750.0

- Credit Requirement 620 and above
- Income Requirement 2.5 - 3 times the Rent amount for monthly income
-- Paystubs and or Tax forms required
- No Pets
- Tenant Pays All Utilities

(RLNE5572768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 have any available units?
2020 W. 23rd St. #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 W. 23rd St. #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 offers parking.
Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 have a pool?
No, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 have accessible units?
No, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 W. 23rd St. #10 does not have units with air conditioning.

