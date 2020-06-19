2020 W. 23rd St. #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Cozy Westside Long Beach 2 Story Townhome - Cozy 2 story townhome near Hudson Park and located in the Long Beach School District. Close to 103, 710 and 405 freeway, short drive to family fun at the Pike, Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline. Great for a small family who wants to build up. New paint, new dining fans, hardwood floors and great lighting throughout. Spacious living spaces bedrooms and yard for the kids. The building is inside a quiet residential neighborhood full of single family homes. Great starter apartment in gated complex. 2 assigned parking spot and HOA managed exterior.



Rent $1,700.00

Security Deposit $1,750.0



- Credit Requirement 620 and above

- Income Requirement 2.5 - 3 times the Rent amount for monthly income

-- Paystubs and or Tax forms required

- No Pets

- Tenant Pays All Utilities



