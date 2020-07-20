All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1943 Olive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1943 Olive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM

1943 Olive

1943 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1943 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TASTEFULLY REMODELED MODERN BEACH COTTAGE MOMENTS FROM THE OCEAN! This completely refurbished home boasts an unbeatable location within moments of several gorgeous beaches such as “Belmont Shore Beach”, “Alamitos Park Beach,” and the nearby Colorado Lagoon. This home’s great room style living space opens to the kitchen with modern grey flush-mount cabinets and a nice extended quartz countertop for bar stools. Open any of the homes dual pane windows to allow the ocean breeze to remind you why you live in LONG BEACH. Master Bedroom includes dual mirrored closet and storage space above with a ceiling fan. PRIVATE GARAGE included with ample street parking. This home will not last long, contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Olive have any available units?
1943 Olive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 Olive have?
Some of 1943 Olive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Olive currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Olive pet-friendly?
No, 1943 Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1943 Olive offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Olive offers parking.
Does 1943 Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Olive have a pool?
No, 1943 Olive does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Olive have accessible units?
No, 1943 Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Olive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 Olive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine