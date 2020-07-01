All apartments in Long Beach
1929 Shipway

1929 Shipway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four bedroom home in the Eldorado South Neighborhood - This unique four bedroom two bath home includes fresh interior paint, upgraded bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, granite counters, dishwasher, oven, microwave, refrigerator, central air/ forced heat, washer/dryer hook-ups abd double car garage.

Located in the Eldorado South neighborhood, this home is close to Eldorado golf course/park, bike path, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!

Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles from CSULB!!!

Pet welcome with an additional deposit.
Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.
One year lease required.

$2995.00 monthly
$3000.00 security deposit

After seeing the property, applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. Applicants must have 650 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426

(RLNE5659414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

