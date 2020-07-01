1929 Shipway

Amenities
Four bedroom home in the Eldorado South Neighborhood - This unique four bedroom two bath home includes fresh interior paint, upgraded bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, granite counters, dishwasher, oven, microwave, refrigerator, central air/ forced heat, washer/dryer hook-ups abd double car garage.
Located in the Eldorado South neighborhood, this home is close to Eldorado golf course/park, bike path, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!
Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles from CSULB!!!
Pet welcome with an additional deposit.
Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.
One year lease required.
$2995.00 monthly
$3000.00 security deposit
After seeing the property, applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. Applicants must have 650 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.
To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426
(RLNE5659414)