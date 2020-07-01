1929 Shipway

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Four bedroom home in the Eldorado South Neighborhood - This unique four bedroom two bath home includes fresh interior paint, upgraded bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, granite counters, dishwasher, oven, microwave, refrigerator, central air/ forced heat, washer/dryer hook-ups abd double car garage.



Located in the Eldorado South neighborhood, this home is close to Eldorado golf course/park, bike path, 605/405/22 freeways and much more!!



Home schools are Tincher K-8 and Millikan High School. Only 1.5 miles from CSULB!!!



Pet welcome with an additional deposit.

Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities.

One year lease required.



$2995.00 monthly

$3000.00 security deposit



After seeing the property, applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. Applicants must have 650 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.



To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426



(RLNE5659414)