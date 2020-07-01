All apartments in Long Beach
1922 Jackson St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1922 Jackson St

1922 East Jackson Street
Location

1922 East Jackson Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Baths
Fully Remodeled!
Large Spacious House, featuring:
-Tranquil Grey Laminate Flooring throughout
-New interior paint and baseboards
-Remodeled kitchen has new white cabinets,quartz counter tops, new back splash, new stainless steel stove/range, new microwave and new dishwasher and a floating island!
-Both bathrooms feature new floor tile, new vanity cabinets, new toilets and new tile surround.
-New dual pane windows have been installed throughout the house.
-New central AC and heating
Apply Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Jackson St have any available units?
1922 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Jackson St have?
Some of 1922 Jackson St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1922 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 1922 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1922 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1922 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.

