1922 Jackson St

Amenities
4 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Baths
Fully Remodeled!
Large Spacious House, featuring:
-Tranquil Grey Laminate Flooring throughout
-New interior paint and baseboards
-Remodeled kitchen has new white cabinets,quartz counter tops, new back splash, new stainless steel stove/range, new microwave and new dishwasher and a floating island!
-Both bathrooms feature new floor tile, new vanity cabinets, new toilets and new tile surround.
-New dual pane windows have been installed throughout the house.
-New central AC and heating
Apply Now!