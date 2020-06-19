1920 Jackson Street, Long Beach, CA 90805 Bixby Knolls
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
carpet
2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bathroom Part of 7 Houses on a lot Laundry Hookups Inside Carpet Flooring Private Backyard Assigned Parking Plenty of Storage Space Owner pays Water Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year More Details and Pictures Coming Soon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 E.jackson St have any available units?
1920 E.jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1920 E.jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E.jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.