Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1920 E.jackson St

1920 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Jackson Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Full Bathroom
Part of 7 Houses on a lot
Laundry Hookups Inside
Carpet Flooring
Private Backyard
Assigned Parking
Plenty of Storage Space
Owner pays Water
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year
More Details and Pictures Coming Soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E.jackson St have any available units?
1920 E.jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1920 E.jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E.jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E.jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 1920 E.jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1920 E.jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1920 E.jackson St does offer parking.
Does 1920 E.jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 E.jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E.jackson St have a pool?
No, 1920 E.jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1920 E.jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1920 E.jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E.jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 E.jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 E.jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 E.jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.
