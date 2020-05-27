1915 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813 Central Long Beach
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 bed room one bath & 2 parking spaces & front yard , bus stop near by go to downtown Long Beach or to Long Beach state College ,memorial hospital ,Airport , school, walking distance to the beach and shops , farmers market (good credit )
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 E 7th St have any available units?
1915 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1915 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1915 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 E 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 E 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1915 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 1915 E 7th St offers parking.
Does 1915 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 1915 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1915 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1915 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 E 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 E 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.