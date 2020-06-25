All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1905 E 1st Street #K
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:05 AM

1905 E 1st Street #K

1905 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Bixby Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1905 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
The BARCELONA Spanish charmer was built in 1928 and maintains much of its Spanish architectural design. Voted the JEWEL of the neighborhood! The Barcelona is an historical building on beautiful 1st street and less than a block to Bluff Park and another block to the beach. As you enter this lovely building, you will be greeted with a peaceful garden setting courtyard with a sparkling Spanish tile fountain. There is an open patio to all residents to use to enjoy the peacefulness. This unit has a lot of character with original hardwood floors and original wall sconces. The beautiful arched window overlooks the lush garden and patio.The updated kitchen has cherry cabinetry, bookcases and window seat. There is also an extra space for a home office with cabinets. There is an underground garage with an assigned parking space. The back door in the kitchen leads you up to the common laundry room where the dryer is FREE. The neighborhood is fabulous and only 1/2 block from Bluff Park that hosts the Farmer's Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and another block to Yoga in the Park overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean. It doesn't feel like you're living in a condo, it's a nice, private, slice of heaven. This condo is perfect for someone who wants to live in an historical environment that is peaceful and calm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E 1st Street #K have any available units?
1905 E 1st Street #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 E 1st Street #K have?
Some of 1905 E 1st Street #K's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E 1st Street #K currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E 1st Street #K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E 1st Street #K pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E 1st Street #K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1905 E 1st Street #K offer parking?
Yes, 1905 E 1st Street #K offers parking.
Does 1905 E 1st Street #K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 E 1st Street #K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E 1st Street #K have a pool?
No, 1905 E 1st Street #K does not have a pool.
Does 1905 E 1st Street #K have accessible units?
No, 1905 E 1st Street #K does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E 1st Street #K have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 E 1st Street #K does not have units with dishwashers.
