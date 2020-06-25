1905 E 1st Street #K

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage yoga

The BARCELONA Spanish charmer was built in 1928 and maintains much of its Spanish architectural design. Voted the JEWEL of the neighborhood! The Barcelona is an historical building on beautiful 1st street and less than a block to Bluff Park and another block to the beach. As you enter this lovely building, you will be greeted with a peaceful garden setting courtyard with a sparkling Spanish tile fountain. There is an open patio to all residents to use to enjoy the peacefulness. This unit has a lot of character with original hardwood floors and original wall sconces. The beautiful arched window overlooks the lush garden and patio.The updated kitchen has cherry cabinetry, bookcases and window seat. There is also an extra space for a home office with cabinets. There is an underground garage with an assigned parking space. The back door in the kitchen leads you up to the common laundry room where the dryer is FREE. The neighborhood is fabulous and only 1/2 block from Bluff Park that hosts the Farmer's Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and another block to Yoga in the Park overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean. It doesn't feel like you're living in a condo, it's a nice, private, slice of heaven. This condo is perfect for someone who wants to live in an historical environment that is peaceful and calm.