Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

1848 Stevely Avenue

1848 Stevely Avenue · (562) 521-8591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1848 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,075

4 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedrooms
1.75 baths
Updated Kitchen
Laundry Hook-ups in kitchen
Huge backyard
Detached 2-car garage
Lot 8,460 sqft
To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

**Please inquire before applying to ensure you meet requirements.

Be prepared to answer the following:
1. How many people are in your rental party?
2. Any Pets? If so, type, weight and how many? If it is a dog, what is the breed?
3. Any evictions on your record?
4. What is your FICO score?
5. What do you bring in monthly for income?
6. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)
7. What is your anticipated move in date?

$40 application fee per adult
To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562) 421-9341 Ext. 23
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,075, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available soon. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Stevely Avenue have any available units?
1848 Stevely Avenue has a unit available for $3,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Stevely Avenue have?
Some of 1848 Stevely Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Stevely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Stevely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Stevely Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Stevely Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Stevely Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Stevely Avenue offers parking.
Does 1848 Stevely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Stevely Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Stevely Avenue have a pool?
No, 1848 Stevely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Stevely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1848 Stevely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Stevely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Stevely Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
