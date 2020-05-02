1835 E ST ST

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4c2ea1034 ---- The apt has/is: -NEW flooring planks -NEW Paint -New Baseboards -includes NEW stainless stove -Private Courtyard with outdoor table and BBQ area -On-site laundry -One block from Park and two blocks to Beach -Landlord pays for water & gardener -NO PETS -NO SMOKING -No section 8 -Street Parking (vertical parking in front of building) -this is a 2nd floor unit -rental application is $35 per adult -Water included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
