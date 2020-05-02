All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1835 E ST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1835 E ST ST
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

1835 E ST ST

1835 E South St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1835 E South St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4c2ea1034 ---- The apt has/is: -NEW flooring planks -NEW Paint -New Baseboards -includes NEW stainless stove -Private Courtyard with outdoor table and BBQ area -On-site laundry -One block from Park and two blocks to Beach -Landlord pays for water & gardener -NO PETS -NO SMOKING -No section 8 -Street Parking (vertical parking in front of building) -this is a 2nd floor unit -rental application is $35 per adult -Water included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 E ST ST have any available units?
1835 E ST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 E ST ST have?
Some of 1835 E ST ST's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 E ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
1835 E ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 E ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 1835 E ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1835 E ST ST offer parking?
Yes, 1835 E ST ST offers parking.
Does 1835 E ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 E ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 E ST ST have a pool?
No, 1835 E ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 1835 E ST ST have accessible units?
No, 1835 E ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 E ST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 E ST ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine