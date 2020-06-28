All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1810 Oregon St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1810 Oregon St 2
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1810 Oregon St 2

1810 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1810 Oregon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Studio in Long Beach - Property Id: 156335

Nice studio in Long Beach. Remodeled kitchen and shower. Close to LBCC, public transportation, and 710 freeway. Call Pam to schedule a viewing (310) 359-3917.

Qualifications include:
-Minimum FICO score of 650
-Income must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
$45.00 credit/background fee non-refundable

Open Houses:
Saturday, October 12th 1-2pm
Monday, October 14th 6:30pm-7:30pm
Wednesday, October 16th 6:30pm-7:30pm
Saturday, October 19th 1-2pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156335p
Property Id 156335

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Oregon St 2 have any available units?
1810 Oregon St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Oregon St 2 have?
Some of 1810 Oregon St 2's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Oregon St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Oregon St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Oregon St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Oregon St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1810 Oregon St 2 offer parking?
No, 1810 Oregon St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Oregon St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Oregon St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Oregon St 2 have a pool?
No, 1810 Oregon St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Oregon St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1810 Oregon St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Oregon St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Oregon St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine