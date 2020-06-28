1810 Oregon St 2

Amenities

Studio in Long Beach - Property Id: 156335



Nice studio in Long Beach. Remodeled kitchen and shower. Close to LBCC, public transportation, and 710 freeway. Call Pam to schedule a viewing (310) 359-3917.



Qualifications include:

-Minimum FICO score of 650

-Income must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

$45.00 credit/background fee non-refundable



Open Houses:

Saturday, October 12th 1-2pm

Monday, October 14th 6:30pm-7:30pm

Wednesday, October 16th 6:30pm-7:30pm

Saturday, October 19th 1-2pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156335p

No Pets Allowed



