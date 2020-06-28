1810 Oregon St 2

Amenities
Studio in Long Beach - Property Id: 156335
Nice studio in Long Beach. Remodeled kitchen and shower. Close to LBCC, public transportation, and 710 freeway. Call Pam to schedule a viewing (310) 359-3917.
Qualifications include:
-Minimum FICO score of 650
-Income must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
$45.00 credit/background fee non-refundable
Open Houses:
Saturday, October 12th 1-2pm
Monday, October 14th 6:30pm-7:30pm
Wednesday, October 16th 6:30pm-7:30pm
Saturday, October 19th 1-2pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156335p
Property Id 156335
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5154755)