Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Adorable bungalow one block from the beach. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and attractive cabinetry. Remodeled bath with pedestal sink and contemporary porcelain tiling. The home has a gas stove, refrigerator and an inside laundry area with washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors, a mock fireplace and built-ins add to the charm. Off street parking is a tenant shared driveway. It also includes a shared backyard which acts as a central courtyard for the four houses on the property. Ideally located within minutes to all the best attractions Long Beach has to offer.