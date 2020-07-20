All apartments in Long Beach
Location

1803 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
Ocean view 2/2 bath condo in highly desirable Alamitos Beach, which is min. away from Downtown Long Beach. Great neighborhood, close to Bixby Park where they do concerts in the park, 2 farmers markets weekly, festivals, free yoga on the bluff, and so much more. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Great front facing unit with no one on either side. Large balcony off the living room with Ocean views. The condo has been completely remodeled, and includes a stackable in unit laundry. Lots of natural light floods in the space too. Large Master Bedroom with 3/4 bath, and ocean views too. Don't wait, it's a great time live Downtown Long Beach, with so much to do. Lots of restaurants, bars, entertainment and more.

(RLNE5331123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1803 E Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1803 E Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1803 E Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 E Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd have a pool?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 E Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 E Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
