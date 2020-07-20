1803 E Ocean Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities yoga

Ocean view 2/2 bath condo in highly desirable Alamitos Beach, which is min. away from Downtown Long Beach. Great neighborhood, close to Bixby Park where they do concerts in the park, 2 farmers markets weekly, festivals, free yoga on the bluff, and so much more. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Great front facing unit with no one on either side. Large balcony off the living room with Ocean views. The condo has been completely remodeled, and includes a stackable in unit laundry. Lots of natural light floods in the space too. Large Master Bedroom with 3/4 bath, and ocean views too. Don't wait, it's a great time live Downtown Long Beach, with so much to do. Lots of restaurants, bars, entertainment and more.



(RLNE5331123)