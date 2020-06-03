18 Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Our building is in the Bluff Park area of Long Beach and overlooks the Queen Mary and Catalina Island and situated between Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach. The unit is a beautifully furnished studio with tiled floors, air conditioning, granite counter tops, an HD TV, and a partial ocean view.



This furnished rental is ideal for travelers on work assignment. Please take note:



* flexible leases (including month to month)

* all utilities including high speed wifi and premium cable

* prime location (walk to restaurants)

* bus stop in front of building

* free daily yoga on the bluff

* free use of beach cruisers and paddle board when available

* common area has a breathtaking 180 degree ocean view from Newport Beach to Palos Verdes

* off street parking offered on case by case basis