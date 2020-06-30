1770 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815 Traffic Circle
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Nice corner unit available to rent now. Corner unit facing Ximeno. Beautiful bamboo floors, good size kitchen and spacious bedrooms. Newly painted and ready for a tenant. Building has a pool and a recreation room for use thru the HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1770 Ximeno Avenue have any available units?
1770 Ximeno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1770 Ximeno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Ximeno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.