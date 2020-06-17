1741 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

$500 Off 1st month!

Come see your next home!! RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH!

Laundry on site in a small 10 unit building.Located near parks, schools, restaurants and shopping with easy access to public transportation and freeways.



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage:750

? Bedrooms: 1

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: Garages for additional monthly charge upon availability

? Lease Duration: 11 Months

? Deposit: $500

? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: Laundry room on site

? Floor: 1st floor

? Property Type: Apartment



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online maintenance requests and rent payments

? Covered Parking

? 24 hour emergency service



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Cable-Ready

? Hardwood Like Flooring*

? Granite Counter Top*

? Vertical Blinds

? Ample Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes

LEASE TERMS $1,525 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Come see your next home!! 1741 - 1749 Cedar Avenue Long Beach CA 90813

For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269



