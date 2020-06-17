All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1741 Cedar Avenue

1741 Cedar Avenue · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1741 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
$500 Off 1st month!
Come see your next home!! RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH!
CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!

Laundry on site in a small 10 unit building.Located near parks, schools, restaurants and shopping with easy access to public transportation and freeways.

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage:750
? Bedrooms: 1
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Garages for additional monthly charge upon availability
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room on site
? Floor: 1st floor
? Property Type: Apartment

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? Covered Parking
? 24 hour emergency service

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $1,525 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 1741 - 1749 Cedar Avenue Long Beach CA 90813
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi

For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13364555

(RLNE5818515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

