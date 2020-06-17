1741 Cedar Avenue

Amenities
Laundry on site in a small 10 unit building.Located near parks, schools, restaurants and shopping with easy access to public transportation and freeways.
KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage:750
? Bedrooms: 1
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Garages for additional monthly charge upon availability
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry room on site
? Floor: 1st floor
? Property Type: Apartment
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? Covered Parking
? 24 hour emergency service
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS $1,525 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 1741 - 1749 Cedar Avenue Long Beach CA 90813
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269
Pan American Properties
(RLNE5818515)