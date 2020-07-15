All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1728 E. 3rd Street #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1728 E. 3rd Street #12
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1728 E. 3rd Street #12

1728 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1728 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1728 E. 3rd Street #12 Available 07/15/20 Vintage Condo in Retro Row - Sun filled upstairs condo with covered Parking!

Features:
* Full size washer and dryer in unit
* Hardwood Flooring
* Original tile
* Storage closets, original cabinetry
* Vintage lighting, glass door knobs
* Tile bath and shower doors
* Windows galore for cross breezes from Ocean Air
* Gas stove and stainless refrigerator included
* Dedicated parking space

Live in Emma Stone's actual apartment in La La Land!
Call to tour or e-mail: 562-433-0934 or Lucille@actionmanagementlb.com

(RLNE5886652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 have any available units?
1728 E. 3rd Street #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 have?
Some of 1728 E. 3rd Street #12's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1728 E. 3rd Street #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 is pet friendly.
Does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 offers parking.
Does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 have a pool?
No, 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 have accessible units?
No, 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 E. 3rd Street #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine