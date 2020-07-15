Amenities
1728 E. 3rd Street #12 Available 07/15/20 Vintage Condo in Retro Row - Sun filled upstairs condo with covered Parking!
Features:
* Full size washer and dryer in unit
* Hardwood Flooring
* Original tile
* Storage closets, original cabinetry
* Vintage lighting, glass door knobs
* Tile bath and shower doors
* Windows galore for cross breezes from Ocean Air
* Gas stove and stainless refrigerator included
* Dedicated parking space
Live in Emma Stone's actual apartment in La La Land!
Call to tour or e-mail: 562-433-0934 or Lucille@actionmanagementlb.com
(RLNE5886652)