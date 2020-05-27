1725 Lemon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Come and enjoy this gorgeous apartment home with all new designer flooring, two-tone designer paint, Caesar-stone countertops, new bathroom vanity and fixtures, stainless steel range and range hood, and new fixtures throughout. Be the first person to use this lovely apartment home! Features: Ceiling Fans Stainless Steel Range and Hood Ceaserstone Counters in Kitchen New Bath Vanity and Fixtures Advanced Lighting Throughout New 2" Horizontal Blinds New Designer Flooring Designer Two-tone paint 24-Hour Maintenance Service Service-minded professional management Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online Be a part of this beautiful city and its marvelous attractions just minutes away



(RLNE5513477)