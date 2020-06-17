All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1720 Obispo Ave - 6

1720 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
media room
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has tile flooring in living area and carpets in bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Unit is located on the 2nd floor.

Rent - $1,695

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Stove, refrigerator available for $35/month.

Laundry facilities on site

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more.

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 have any available units?
1720 Obispo Ave - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 have?
Some of 1720 Obispo Ave - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, media room, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Obispo Ave - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 offer parking?
No, 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 have a pool?
No, 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 have accessible units?
Yes, 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 has accessible units.
Does 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Obispo Ave - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
