1720 Obispo Ave - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry media room

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has tile flooring in living area and carpets in bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Unit is located on the 2nd floor.



Rent - $1,695



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Stove, refrigerator available for $35/month.



Laundry facilities on site



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more.



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider