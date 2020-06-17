1720 Obispo Ave - 6

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has tile flooring in living area and carpets in bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Unit is located on the 2nd floor.
Rent - $1,695
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Stove, refrigerator available for $35/month.
Laundry facilities on site
Submit the following with completed rental application:
Drivers License/ID
Copy of SSN
Proof of Income
Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more.
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider