Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1630 Park Ave. #05

1630 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1630 Park Ave. #05 Available 09/06/19 Beautiful Upper Level Condo Near CSULB! - This property is located in the heart of Long Beach, just minutes from CSULB. The home features fresh paint, plush carpet, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Unit also features vaulted ceilings and skylights, balcony and 1-car garage. Located near Clark Ave. and Atherton St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3686760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Park Ave. #05 have any available units?
1630 Park Ave. #05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Park Ave. #05 have?
Some of 1630 Park Ave. #05's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Park Ave. #05 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Park Ave. #05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Park Ave. #05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Park Ave. #05 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Park Ave. #05 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Park Ave. #05 offers parking.
Does 1630 Park Ave. #05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Park Ave. #05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Park Ave. #05 have a pool?
No, 1630 Park Ave. #05 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Park Ave. #05 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Park Ave. #05 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Park Ave. #05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Park Ave. #05 has units with dishwashers.
