Long Beach, CA
1620 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1620 Chestnut Avenue

1620 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bedroom apartment is located on Chestnut Ave. Just minutes away from Downtown, 710 FWY, Shopping centers, and restaurants. This unit is in a small 4 unit apartment complex. This unit is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath.There is a bonus room which would be great for an office space or extra storage. This beautiful kitchen has tile counter tops. For your convenience it is equipped with a stove/ oven. This unit has been freshly painted for a nice clean touch. It also features brand new carpet throughout. Plenty of cabinets and built in storage for all your needs. Delight in this breezy environment with lots of windows and natural lighting. Enjoy the huge backyard (great for summertime bbqs). Included is a 1 car garage. This apartment is move in ready! MUST SEE!!! please call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
1620 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 1620 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include garage, bbq/grill, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Chestnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1620 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Chestnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1620 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1620 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1620 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
