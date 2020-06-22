1620 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom apartment is located on Chestnut Ave. Just minutes away from Downtown, 710 FWY, Shopping centers, and restaurants. This unit is in a small 4 unit apartment complex. This unit is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath.There is a bonus room which would be great for an office space or extra storage. This beautiful kitchen has tile counter tops. For your convenience it is equipped with a stove/ oven. This unit has been freshly painted for a nice clean touch. It also features brand new carpet throughout. Plenty of cabinets and built in storage for all your needs. Delight in this breezy environment with lots of windows and natural lighting. Enjoy the huge backyard (great for summertime bbqs). Included is a 1 car garage. This apartment is move in ready! MUST SEE!!! please call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.