1610 East Ocean Boulevard - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible media room

Monthly Rent - $2,195

Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



-Hardwood floors throughout

Kitchen includes:

- Quartz Countertops

- Stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker

- Stove with glass range hood.

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Street parking only



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



You will fall in love with this stunning ALL NEW one-bedroom, one-bath located in a beautifully maintained building on Ocean Blvd, steps from the sand! Each of the 8 apartments in the building were completed gutted down to the studs and fully rebuilt so you will be the first to live in this beautiful unit!



Centrally located... 100 steps to the beach stairs, stroll to the Bluff and Long Beach Museum of Art, short bike ride to Retro Row, Belmont Shore, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.



Please text or call 562-357-9606 or email ****



Property Address: 1610 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

