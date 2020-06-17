All apartments in Long Beach
1610 East Ocean Boulevard - 3

1610 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1610 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
media room
ice maker
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
lease text or call 562-357-9606 or email

Monthly Rent - $2,195
Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

-Hardwood floors throughout
Kitchen includes:
- Quartz Countertops
- Stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker
- Stove with glass range hood.
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Street parking only

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

You will fall in love with this stunning ALL NEW one-bedroom, one-bath located in a beautifully maintained building on Ocean Blvd, steps from the sand! Each of the 8 apartments in the building were completed gutted down to the studs and fully rebuilt so you will be the first to live in this beautiful unit!

Centrally located... 100 steps to the beach stairs, stroll to the Bluff and Long Beach Museum of Art, short bike ride to Retro Row, Belmont Shore, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Please text or call 562-357-9606 or email

Property Address: 1610 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802
Centrally located... 100 steps to the beach stairs, stroll to the Bluff and Long Beach Museum of Art, bike ride to Retro Row, Belmont Shore, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

