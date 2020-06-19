All apartments in Long Beach
1608 E Florida Street
1608 E Florida Street

1608 East Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 East Florida Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quaint and cozy remodeled home with long driveway and backyard. New doors and dual pane windows. Tile flooring throughout. Designer-like walk in shower. Washer/dryer included. Gardener included. Pets allowed- restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 E Florida Street have any available units?
1608 E Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 E Florida Street have?
Some of 1608 E Florida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 E Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 E Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 E Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 E Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 1608 E Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 E Florida Street offers parking.
Does 1608 E Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 E Florida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 E Florida Street have a pool?
No, 1608 E Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 E Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 E Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 E Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 E Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.

