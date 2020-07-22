159 Claremont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803 Belmont Shore
Beautiful 3bed/3bath Spanish style home. Located one block from the bay and two blocks from the beach. Walking distance to 2nd St shops and restaurants and local schools. Short term rental, up to 6 months. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 159 Claremont Avenue have any available units?
159 Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 159 Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
159 Claremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.