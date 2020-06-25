All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1575 Ohio Ave.

1575 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in a Duplex! - Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 1 car garage! Near local schools and eateries. Kitchen features stainless steel range, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Quartz counters, new shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting and laminate floors through the home! Bath has been remodeled with new tiled floors and shower stalls. Private yard between the house and the garage. Large gated back yard with parking for two more vehicles is shared with house next door. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Gardener included. 4 PEOPLE MAXIMUM.

Monthly Rent: $1,975
Security Deposit: $2,000 (OAC)
1 Year Lease

Maximum of 4 Occupants

No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises
No Evictions
No Section 8
Small/Medium Dog Ok Pet Fee: $150.00 & Pet Deposit: $250.00

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4829441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Ohio Ave. have any available units?
1575 Ohio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Ohio Ave. have?
Some of 1575 Ohio Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Ohio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Ohio Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Ohio Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Ohio Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Ohio Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Ohio Ave. offers parking.
Does 1575 Ohio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Ohio Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Ohio Ave. have a pool?
No, 1575 Ohio Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Ohio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1575 Ohio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Ohio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Ohio Ave. has units with dishwashers.
