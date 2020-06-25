1575 Ohio Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in a Duplex! - Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 1 car garage! Near local schools and eateries. Kitchen features stainless steel range, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Quartz counters, new shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting and laminate floors through the home! Bath has been remodeled with new tiled floors and shower stalls. Private yard between the house and the garage. Large gated back yard with parking for two more vehicles is shared with house next door. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Gardener included. 4 PEOPLE MAXIMUM.



Monthly Rent: $1,975

Security Deposit: $2,000 (OAC)

1 Year Lease



Maximum of 4 Occupants



No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises

No Evictions

No Section 8

Small/Medium Dog Ok Pet Fee: $150.00 & Pet Deposit: $250.00



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4829441)