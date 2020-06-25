1575 Ohio Ave.

Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in a Duplex! - Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 1 car garage! Near local schools and eateries. Kitchen features stainless steel range, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Quartz counters, new shaker style cabinets, recessed lighting and laminate floors through the home! Bath has been remodeled with new tiled floors and shower stalls. Private yard between the house and the garage. Large gated back yard with parking for two more vehicles is shared with house next door. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Gardener included. 4 PEOPLE MAXIMUM.
Monthly Rent: $1,975
Security Deposit: $2,000 (OAC)
1 Year Lease
Maximum of 4 Occupants
No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises
No Evictions
No Section 8
Small/Medium Dog Ok Pet Fee: $150.00 & Pet Deposit: $250.00
It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4829441)