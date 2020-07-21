Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1541 N Greenbrier Rd
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM
1541 N Greenbrier Rd
1541 N Greenbrier Rd
Location
1541 N Greenbrier Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have any available units?
1541 N Greenbrier Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1541 N Greenbrier Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1541 N Greenbrier Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 N Greenbrier Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd offer parking?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have a pool?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have accessible units?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
