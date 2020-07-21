All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1541 N Greenbrier Rd

1541 N Greenbrier Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1541 N Greenbrier Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4989932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have any available units?
1541 N Greenbrier Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1541 N Greenbrier Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1541 N Greenbrier Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 N Greenbrier Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd offer parking?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have a pool?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have accessible units?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 N Greenbrier Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 N Greenbrier Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
