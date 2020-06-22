All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1526 Sherman Place

1526 Sherman Place · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Sherman Place, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 1526 Sherman Place #304, Long Beach, CA 90804

- Rent: $1,650/mo
- Deposit: $1,650 (On Approved Credit)
- Aprox: 850 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Appliances: Oven/Stove, Dishwasher Included
- High-Quality Laminate Hardwood Flooring in Common Areas and Bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Ceiling Fans
- Lots of Closet Space
- New Paint
- Private Balcony with View
- Laundry On-Site
- 1 Gated Parking Space Included
- Extra Parking is Available for $65 Per Month

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 11/09/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

