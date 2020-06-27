1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30be0d906e ---- The apartment has/is: -2 bedrooms, 2 full baths -Balcony off of master bedroom -Tile floors in every room -1 car designated/secure parking -On-Site Laundry -Gated apartment -Deposit is the same as rent -Credit application is $35 -Landlord pays for water & sewage -Unit is located on the 2nd Floor -15 minutes to CSULB, Downtown LB & Belmont Shore -Close to shopping and freeways If you would like schedule a SELF-SHOWING, please click on the \"green button\" below: