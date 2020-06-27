All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2

1511 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Freeman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30be0d906e ---- The apartment has/is: -2 bedrooms, 2 full baths -Balcony off of master bedroom -Tile floors in every room -1 car designated/secure parking -On-Site Laundry -Gated apartment -Deposit is the same as rent -Credit application is $35 -Landlord pays for water & sewage -Unit is located on the 2nd Floor -15 minutes to CSULB, Downtown LB & Belmont Shore -Close to shopping and freeways If you would like schedule a SELF-SHOWING, please click on the \"green button\" below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Freeman Ave Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

