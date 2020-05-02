All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1500 E Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1500 E Ocean Blvd
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:00 PM

1500 E Ocean Blvd

1500 East Ocean Boulevard · (800) 784-2616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1500 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit # 508 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to prestigious 1500 Ocean. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, end unit, has beautiful ocean views from inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and soft close cupboards. Wood-look tile floors in entry, kitchen, and dining room. Plantation shutters, electric shades in the living room, crown molding, inside laundry, gas fireplace, and 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Master suite with walk-in closet, shower, dual sinks, and separate jacuzzi tub. Gaze down the coast from your private wrap around balcony, or ride the community elevator down to the sand to stroll on the beach, or take the bike path to downtown or Belmont Shore. Community features pool, spa, exercise room, community room, community sun deck, and direct beach access. With a Walk Score of 78, this condo is close to public transportation, and a stroll away from shops and restaurants. This is truly beachfront living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 E Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1500 E Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 E Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1500 E Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 E Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1500 E Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 E Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1500 E Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1500 E Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1500 E Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1500 E Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 E Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 E Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1500 E Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1500 E Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1500 E Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 E Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 E Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1500 E Ocean Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity