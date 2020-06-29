Rent Calculator
148 Saint Joseph Street 4
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM
1 of 7
148 Saint Joseph Street 4
148 Saint Joseph Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
148 Saint Joseph Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore
Amenities
garbage disposal
fireplace
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Live At The Beach! - Property Id: 82463
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/82463p
Property Id 82463
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5212418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 have any available units?
148 Saint Joseph Street 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 have?
Some of 148 Saint Joseph Street 4's amenities include garbage disposal, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 currently offering any rent specials?
148 Saint Joseph Street 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 pet-friendly?
No, 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 offer parking?
No, 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 does not offer parking.
Does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 have a pool?
No, 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 does not have a pool.
Does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 have accessible units?
No, 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Saint Joseph Street 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
