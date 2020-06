Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Adorable private cottage available in part of Long Beach's historic district. Quiet tree-lined street with nicely renovated homes. Our long time tenant just moved back to the east coast - so this house it available now!



This private cottage shares a lot with another house, but you will have access to the long driveway with plenty of parking, private front access and your own private backyard!



This house features:

- 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath

- Living Room with vaulted ceilings

- Two closets in the apartment

- Good sized kitchen

- Private Washer / Dryer room with additional storage!

- Private backyard - backdoor has built in dog door

- Plus - we love pets!



This house is perfect for someone who like a little privacy, but also likes to be close to the action! Close to downtown. Close to the beach.



These pictures do not do it justice. If you're interested in viewing please send an email to schedule a viewing. Contact us today - this won't last long!