Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1450 Locust Ave Unit 401

1450 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Gem is ready for it's Debut! - This condo has been remodeled and offers a very unique and exquisite design template! You have to see it to appreciate it but here are a few bullet points:

- Top Floor corner unit. Only 1 shared wall adjacent with no one above
-Great quality newer laminate flooring
-Granite Counter Tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances are in excellent condition (Frigidaire Matching Set)
-Remodeled bathroom in excellent condition
-Upgraded windows and blinds throughout
- Balcony View facing the city with views of Signal Hill and Downtown Long Beach
-1 Assigned Parking Space
-Community Pool
-Safe, Quiet and Secure Complex (only residents can access)
-On-site Coin-Operated Laundry
-Central Heating and Air
-TV Stand/Mount
- Extremely well-kept unit overall
-No Pets Allowed

Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1990
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 1 Assigned Space
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: Common Area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Schedule a showing online at www.beachcitiesmanagement.com

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: TBD
Move-Out Fee: TBD

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3480686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 have any available units?
1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 have?
Some of 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 offers parking.
Does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 has a pool.
Does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave Unit 401 has units with dishwashers.
