1450 Locust Ave Unit 401

Remodeled 1 Bedroom Gem is ready for it's Debut! - This condo has been remodeled and offers a very unique and exquisite design template! You have to see it to appreciate it but here are a few bullet points:
- Top Floor corner unit. Only 1 shared wall adjacent with no one above
-Great quality newer laminate flooring
-Granite Counter Tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances are in excellent condition (Frigidaire Matching Set)
-Remodeled bathroom in excellent condition
-Upgraded windows and blinds throughout
- Balcony View facing the city with views of Signal Hill and Downtown Long Beach
-1 Assigned Parking Space
-Community Pool
-Safe, Quiet and Secure Complex (only residents can access)
-On-site Coin-Operated Laundry
-Central Heating and Air
-TV Stand/Mount
- Extremely well-kept unit overall
-No Pets Allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1990
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 1 Assigned Space
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: Common Area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Schedule a showing online at www.beachcitiesmanagement.com
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: TBD
Move-Out Fee: TBD
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
