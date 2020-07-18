1450 Locust Ave Unit 401

Amenities

Remodeled 1 Bedroom Gem is ready for it's Debut! - This condo has been remodeled and offers a very unique and exquisite design template! You have to see it to appreciate it but here are a few bullet points:



- Top Floor corner unit. Only 1 shared wall adjacent with no one above

-Great quality newer laminate flooring

-Granite Counter Tops

-Stainless Steel Appliances are in excellent condition (Frigidaire Matching Set)

-Remodeled bathroom in excellent condition

-Upgraded windows and blinds throughout

- Balcony View facing the city with views of Signal Hill and Downtown Long Beach

-1 Assigned Parking Space

-Community Pool

-Safe, Quiet and Secure Complex (only residents can access)

-On-site Coin-Operated Laundry

-Central Heating and Air

-TV Stand/Mount

- Extremely well-kept unit overall

-No Pets Allowed



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Year Built: 1990

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: 1 Assigned Space

Flooring: Laminate and Tile

Yard: Common Area

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Schedule a showing online at www.beachcitiesmanagement.com



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: TBD

Move-Out Fee: TBD



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



