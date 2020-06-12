All apartments in Long Beach
1450 Locust Ave

1450 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Located on the first floor of a secure complex, this home has both a convenient location and efficient floor plan. The kitchen's wood cabinets and granite counter tops bring warmth to the space and the ceramic tile back splash adds a touch of elegance. The Master bedroom offers plenty of space and very spacious bathroom. The complex offers a pool, covered parking, a laundry facility, and a community area. Offering easy access to a Metro station, East Village, and Downtown. This condo will be the perfect match for those wanting easy access to work, entertainment, and local businesses. The nearby Seaside Park and L.A. River Bike Trail offer great ways to experience the outdoors and the beautiful Long Beach weather.

(RLNE5102929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Locust Ave have any available units?
1450 Locust Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Locust Ave have?
Some of 1450 Locust Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Locust Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Locust Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Locust Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Locust Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave offers parking.
Does 1450 Locust Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Locust Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave has a pool.
Does 1450 Locust Ave have accessible units?
No, 1450 Locust Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Locust Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Locust Ave has units with dishwashers.
