1450 Locust Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located on the first floor of a secure complex, this home has both a convenient location and efficient floor plan. The kitchen's wood cabinets and granite counter tops bring warmth to the space and the ceramic tile back splash adds a touch of elegance. The Master bedroom offers plenty of space and very spacious bathroom. The complex offers a pool, covered parking, a laundry facility, and a community area. Offering easy access to a Metro station, East Village, and Downtown. This condo will be the perfect match for those wanting easy access to work, entertainment, and local businesses. The nearby Seaside Park and L.A. River Bike Trail offer great ways to experience the outdoors and the beautiful Long Beach weather.



(RLNE5102929)