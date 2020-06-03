1439 Locust Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Recently remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home located in Long Beach walking distance to light rail and minutes from the beach and Downtown! This home has new carpet throughout, matching white appliances, and ample parking. The home has a wash room with washer and dryer hookups. The bedrooms all have ceiling fans for those warm summer nights. Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.