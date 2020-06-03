All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1439 Locust Avenue - 1

1439 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Recently remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home located in Long Beach walking distance to light rail and minutes from the beach and Downtown! This home has new carpet throughout, matching white appliances, and ample parking. The home has a wash room with washer and dryer hookups. The bedrooms all have ceiling fans for those warm summer nights. Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1439 Locust Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1439 Locust Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Locust Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 Locust Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

