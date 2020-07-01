143 E 23rd St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Southeast Wrigley
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat and clean. Large two bedroom apartment on ground level of six unit apartment building. New carpet and new paint. Light and bright, and well maintained. Includes one car garage. Laundry on property. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 143 23rd have any available units?
143 23rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 143 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
143 23rd is not currently offering any rent specials.