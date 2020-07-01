All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

143 23rd

143 E 23rd St · No Longer Available
Location

143 E 23rd St, Long Beach, CA 90806
Southeast Wrigley

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat and clean. Large two bedroom apartment on ground level of six unit apartment building. New carpet and new paint. Light and bright, and well maintained. Includes one car garage. Laundry on property. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 23rd have any available units?
143 23rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 143 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
143 23rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 23rd pet-friendly?
No, 143 23rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 143 23rd offer parking?
Yes, 143 23rd offers parking.
Does 143 23rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 23rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 23rd have a pool?
No, 143 23rd does not have a pool.
Does 143 23rd have accessible units?
No, 143 23rd does not have accessible units.
Does 143 23rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 23rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 23rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 23rd does not have units with air conditioning.

