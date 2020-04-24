All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

1427 Termino Ave

1427 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Long Beach Duplex - Move in by June 1st and receive $500 discount off of first full months rent. Spacious two story rear unit featuring three generous bedrooms and two bathrooms. Recently remodeled kitchen, updated windows, recessed lighting through out. Remodeled upstairs bathroom with walk in shower, refinished hardwood floors, mirrored closet doors, 2 upstairs bedrooms, one with sliding glass doors leading to balcony. 1 downstairs bedroom with large closet. Generous living room with sliding door leading to fully enclosed back yard. Separate laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 car detached garage. Gas stove and dishwasher provided. Refrigerator provided with out warranty. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is offered for lease by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. NO SECTION 8 NO THIRD PARTY PAYERS. Please call for COVID-19 application and showing procedure. 562-438-3100 Ext. 1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Termino Ave have any available units?
1427 Termino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Termino Ave have?
Some of 1427 Termino Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Termino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Termino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Termino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Termino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1427 Termino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Termino Ave offers parking.
Does 1427 Termino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Termino Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Termino Ave have a pool?
No, 1427 Termino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Termino Ave have accessible units?
No, 1427 Termino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Termino Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Termino Ave has units with dishwashers.
