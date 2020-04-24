1427 Termino Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Long Beach Duplex - Move in by June 1st and receive $500 discount off of first full months rent. Spacious two story rear unit featuring three generous bedrooms and two bathrooms. Recently remodeled kitchen, updated windows, recessed lighting through out. Remodeled upstairs bathroom with walk in shower, refinished hardwood floors, mirrored closet doors, 2 upstairs bedrooms, one with sliding glass doors leading to balcony. 1 downstairs bedroom with large closet. Generous living room with sliding door leading to fully enclosed back yard. Separate laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 car detached garage. Gas stove and dishwasher provided. Refrigerator provided with out warranty. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is offered for lease by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. NO SECTION 8 NO THIRD PARTY PAYERS. Please call for COVID-19 application and showing procedure. 562-438-3100 Ext. 1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5063555)