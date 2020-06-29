All apartments in Long Beach
140 Cordova Walk
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:02 PM

140 Cordova Walk

140 North Cordova Walk · No Longer Available
Location

140 North Cordova Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Super charming 1 bed 1 bath home in a premium Naples Island location just 1/2 a block to the beautiful canals features an open floor plan; the charismatic kitchen looks onto the living room with French door access to a lushly landscaped yard and outdoor dining area with cool fire pit table while the spacious bedroom with en suite upgraded bath also has an attached utility room with washer and dryer that could double as office and/or storage space. Enjoy the outdoor shower & storage for water toys ie; stand up paddle boards & surf boards. Tons of storage and easy street parking, this is a rare find on Naples Island!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Cordova Walk have any available units?
140 Cordova Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Cordova Walk have?
Some of 140 Cordova Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Cordova Walk currently offering any rent specials?
140 Cordova Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Cordova Walk pet-friendly?
No, 140 Cordova Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 140 Cordova Walk offer parking?
No, 140 Cordova Walk does not offer parking.
Does 140 Cordova Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Cordova Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Cordova Walk have a pool?
No, 140 Cordova Walk does not have a pool.
Does 140 Cordova Walk have accessible units?
No, 140 Cordova Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Cordova Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Cordova Walk has units with dishwashers.
