140 Cordova Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fire pit range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Super charming 1 bed 1 bath home in a premium Naples Island location just 1/2 a block to the beautiful canals features an open floor plan; the charismatic kitchen looks onto the living room with French door access to a lushly landscaped yard and outdoor dining area with cool fire pit table while the spacious bedroom with en suite upgraded bath also has an attached utility room with washer and dryer that could double as office and/or storage space. Enjoy the outdoor shower & storage for water toys ie; stand up paddle boards & surf boards. Tons of storage and easy street parking, this is a rare find on Naples Island!