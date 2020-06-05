All apartments in Long Beach
14 Pleasant Street
14 Pleasant Street

14 West Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

14 West Pleasant Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2f8dac0ac ---- This original 1 bedroom 1 bath features vinyl plank and fresh paint throughout entire unit. Very spacious living area and kitchen. This amazing unit includes the stove. Gas & water are included. Street parking only. Call now and schedule your viewing before the property is gone! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: 4-plex Year Built: 1948 Utilities Included: Gas, Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street parking Flooring: Vinyl Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Lease Terms No Dogs No Cats No Smoking Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Pleasant Street have any available units?
14 Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 14 Pleasant Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 14 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 Pleasant Street offers parking.
Does 14 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 14 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.

