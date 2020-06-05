14 Pleasant Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2f8dac0ac ---- This original 1 bedroom 1 bath features vinyl plank and fresh paint throughout entire unit. Very spacious living area and kitchen. This amazing unit includes the stove. Gas & water are included. Street parking only. Call now and schedule your viewing before the property is gone! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: 4-plex Year Built: 1948 Utilities Included: Gas, Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street parking Flooring: Vinyl Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Lease Terms No Dogs No Cats No Smoking Allowed