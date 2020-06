Amenities

garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

A Cute Studio (UTILITIES INCLUDED) with fresh paint and a perfect location for easy access to restaurants, beach, parks, and downtown Long Beach. Garage space is available as well! It only costs $50 /month more. This unit is on the 1st floor for easy access.



It is priced at $1,400 per month ONLY. Max occupants are two persons.



(RLNE5173336)