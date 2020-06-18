1335 Stanley Ave - 3

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly media room accessible range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible media room

For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com



Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout.

Rent - $2,195



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Centrally located... close to the beach, close to the traffic circle, downtown, Belmont Shore, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!