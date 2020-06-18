All apartments in Long Beach
1335 Stanley Ave - 3
Last updated June 15 2020

1335 Stanley Ave - 3

1335 Stanley Avenue · (562) 326-9973
Location

1335 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
media room
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com

Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout.
Rent - $2,195

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Centrally located... close to the beach, close to the traffic circle, downtown, Belmont Shore, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 have any available units?
1335 Stanley Ave - 3 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 have?
Some of 1335 Stanley Ave - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Stanley Ave - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 offer parking?
No, 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 has accessible units.
Does 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Stanley Ave - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
