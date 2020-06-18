1335 Stanley Ave - 3

Amenities
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com
Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout.
Rent - $2,195
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Centrally located... close to the beach, close to the traffic circle, downtown, Belmont Shore, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!