Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1335 JUNIPERO Avenue
1335 JUNIPERO Avenue

1335 Junipero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful craftsman studio located next to the historic Rose Park neighborhood and a short bike ride from the beach. Gorgeous fully fenced and gated small community. New floors, new paint, new kitchen, large walk in closet, stunning vanity. Easy commute to Boeing, Epson America, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, and St. Mary Medical Center. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage! Live a beach lifestyle and enjoy the year round activities on the beach, bike trail and South Shore Village areas of Long Beach. Long Beach is one of the most activity friendly cities in California. Incredible opportunity to lease a fully remodeled property in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue have any available units?
1335 JUNIPERO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1335 JUNIPERO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 JUNIPERO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

