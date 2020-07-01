1335 JUNIPERO Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful craftsman studio located next to the historic Rose Park neighborhood and a short bike ride from the beach. Gorgeous fully fenced and gated small community. New floors, new paint, new kitchen, large walk in closet, stunning vanity. Easy commute to Boeing, Epson America, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, and St. Mary Medical Center. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage! Live a beach lifestyle and enjoy the year round activities on the beach, bike trail and South Shore Village areas of Long Beach. Long Beach is one of the most activity friendly cities in California. Incredible opportunity to lease a fully remodeled property in a great neighborhood.